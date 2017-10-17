Ratings: The Good Doctor Still Very Strong in Week 4, Valor Dips to 0.2

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars was among Monday’s few gainers this week, rising 5 percent and two tenths to deliver 9.8 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating.

Leading out of that, The Good Doctor (10.9 mil/2.1) is currently up a tick, two weeks after snatching a full-season order.

ABC’s numbers are pending possible adjustment due to NFL preemption in 1.8 percent of markets.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (10.1 mil/2.3) and The Brave (5.2 mil/1.0) each dipped a tenth.

FOX | Lucifer (3.1 mil/0.8) and The Gifted (3.5 mil/1.1) each dipped a tenth.

THE CW | Supergirl (1.75 mil/0.5) tied its smallest audience ever while holding into last week’s all-time demo low. Valor dipped in Week 2 to 1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

CBS | Big Bang Theory (12.6 mil/2.7), 9JKL (6.8 mil/1.3 and Kevin Couldn’t Come Up With Storylines (6.1 mil/1.1) all ticked down, while Me, Myself & I (4.3 mil/0.8) and Scorpion (4.8 mil/0.8) were steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.