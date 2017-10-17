Gilmore Girls: This Is (Probably) Why Netflix Is So Eager for a Second Revival

Netflix is very interested in traveling back to Stars Hollow — and now we have a big clue as to why.

The super-secretive streamer pulled the curtain back on its internal data stream this week, releasing a list of their most “binge-raced” series (i.e. those shows where viewers watched a full season in a single day or less), and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life came in at No. 1.

“There’s a unique satisfaction that comes from being the first to finish a story — whether it’s the final page of a book or the last, climactic moments of your favorite TV show.” said Brian Wright, Vice President, Original Series. “Netflix allows you to watch in a way you never could before, and there’s nothing better than seeing a show engage our members and ignite a passion for viewing.”

Although Netflix has not revealed exactly how many people watched last November’s four-part Gilmore continuation, a clue to the revival’s popularity came earlier this year when the company announced it had added a record-shattering 7.05 million subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2016. Shortly thereafter, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said this of a potential second revival: “We hope [it happens]. We obviously loved the success of the show [and] fans loved how well it was done; it delivered what they hoped. The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but [Amy and Dan] sure delivered and people were really excited about more. And we have been talking to them about the possibility of that.”

And while there are no current, concrete plans for more Gilmore, series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is (literally) keeping her options open. As TVLine reported last month, the auteur’s new Amazon deal includes an “out” clause that would allow her and fellow EP Daniel Palladino to spearhead a follow-up to A Year in the Life. (Of course, the duo currently have their hands very full with the impending launch of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.)

Scroll down to view the complete ‘Top 20 Most Binge-Raced Netflix Shows’ list*:

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Fuller House

Marvel’s The Defenders

The Seven Deadly Sins

The Ranch

Santa Clarita Diet

Trailer Park Boys

F is for Family

Orange Is the New Black

Stranger Things

Friends from College

Atypical

Grace and Frankie

Wet Hot American Summer

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

House of Cards

Love

GLOW

Chewing Gum

Master of None

* covers all shows released from 2013 to date