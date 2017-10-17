Report: Game of Thrones' Final Season Adds Into the Badlands Actor

When Game of Thrones fulfills Cersei’s request for an army in Season 8, it’ll be led by face familiar to Into the Badlands fans, a new report suggests.

The eagle-eyed Thrones devotees at Watchers on the Wall recently flagged a theatrical agency’s announcement that Marc Rissmann has been cast as Harry Strickland in the HBO drama’s upcoming eighth and final season. (HBO declined to comment on the casting, and the announcement has since been removed.)

In the George R.R. Martin novels on which the TV series is based, Harry Strickland is the leader of the Golden Company, aka the contingent of mercenary soldiers Cersei sent Euron Greyjoy to fetch in the Season 7 finale.

Rissmann played Nos during Season 2 of AMC’s Into the Badlands. He also had a role in BBC America’s The Last Kingdom.

Though HBO has not yet announced an official release date for the series’ swan song, there’s mounting evidence that the fantasy drama may not return until 2019. Series co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will direct the series finale; other fan-favorite directors making a return for Season 8 include Miguel Sapochnik and David Nutter. Looking beyond Thronesseveral ideas for a spinoff series‘ rapidly approaching end, HBO has been entertaining .