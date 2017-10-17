SVU's Danny Pino Joins Sons of Anarchy Spinoff Mayans MC as Star

Law & Order: SVU‘s Danny Pino is aligning himself with another acronymic television franchise, joining FX’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC as one of the leads, TVLine has learned exclusively.

As TVLine reported back in July, the original Mayans MC pilot, which was shot last winter, was scrapped for creative reasons. Norberto Barba (The Bridge, Preacher, The Path) was brought in direct a new pilot from a script by Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter and filmmaker Elgin James. Several parts will be recast and a handful of new roles will be added — Pino’s being one of them (and Michael Irby‘s Bishop being another). Battlestar Galactica‘s Edward James Olmos and Revolution‘s JD Pardo, both of whom appeared in original pilot, will be sticking around for Take Two.

Pino’s character, Miguel Galinda, is the son of Galindo Cartel founder, Jose Galindo. With wit, charm and an Ivy League education, he navigates both sides of the border as effortlessly as he juggles his professional and family life. Having mastered success in both legitimate enterprises as well as the family business. (Mayans MC takes place after the events of the Sons of Anarchy finale.)

The Mayans gig marks a reunion for Pino and EP Sutter, both of whom cut their TV teeth on FX’s The Shield (the former as a recurring guest star and the latter as a writer). Pino’s extensive TV resume also includes series-regular stints on the CBS dramas Cold Case and, more recently, BrainDead, as well as arcs on ABC’s Scandal, USA Network’s Burn Notice and NBC’s Chicago P.D.