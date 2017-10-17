TVLine Items: Malcolm McDowell Visits Med, NBC's Trolls Holiday and More

Malcolm McDowell is checking into Chicago Med.

The veteran film and TV actor will guest-star on Season 3 of the NBC drama as Dr. Jaffrey, a world-renowned heart surgeon who is the mentor of Dr. Rhodes’ new rival, Dr. Bekkar (Norma Kuhling), per The Hollywood Reporter.

McDowell’s TV credits include Mozart in the Jungle, Franklin & Bash, The Mentalist and Community.

Chicago Med returns Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 10/9c on NBC.

* NBC will air the half-hour animated musical special DreamWorks Trolls Holiday on Friday, Nov. 24 at 8:30 pm. The program features the returns of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and Zooey Deschanel as the voices of their big-screen characters: Poppy, Branch and Bridget, respectively.

* Freeform has given a seven-episode order to the unscripted series Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings. Debuting in the spring, the show gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most spectacular weddings and engagements at Disney destinations around the globe.

* Comedy Central has given a series order to The Other Two, created by recently departed SNL co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider. The show follows an aspiring actor (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$‘s Drew Tarver) who is wondering why he can’t get better auditions than “Man At Party Who Smells Fart.” The cast also includes Heléne Yorke (The Good Fight), Molly Shannon (SNL) and Ken Marino (Party Down). Additionally, the network has picked up South Side, an ensemble workplace comedy set in and around a rent-to-own store in a working-class Chicago neighborhood.

* Movie Night With Karlie Kloss, a six-part series of short-form interviews and games, will premiere Thursday, Dec. 28 at 6:30 pm on Freeform. Guests include tennis champ Serena Williams, actresses Rachel Bilson (Nashville) and Victoria Justice (Victorious) and supermodel Kendall Jenner, among others.