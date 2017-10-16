TVLine Items: Facinelli Polices S.W.A.T., Adelstein Joins Imposters and More

Supergirl alum Peter Facinelli is (business) suiting back up at CBS with a recurring role on the upcoming drama S.W.A.T.

The actor — who played CEO Maxwell Lord on the aforementioned superhero series — will portray Michael Plank, a confident, powerful businessman who also volunteers as a civilian police commissioner and head of the police board, our sister site Deadline reports.

Facinelli’s other TV credits include American Odyssey, Damages and Nurse Jackie.

S.W.A.T. premieres Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10/9c on CBS.

* Imposters co-creator Paul Adelstein will recur during Season 2 of the Bravo drama as Shelly Cohen, a mysterious fixer and the ex-husband of Uma Thurman’s Lenny Cohen, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* TNT’s six-episode drama One Day She’ll Darken, starring Chris Pine, has added the following actors to its cast: Justin Cornwell (Training Day), India Eisley (The Secret Life of the American Teenager), Jefferson Mays (Law & Order: SVU), Yul Vazquez (Midnight, Texas), Dylan Smith (Into the Badlands), Jay Paulson (Mad Men, October Road) and Golden Brooks (Hart of Dixie, Girlfriends).