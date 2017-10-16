Supergirl's Katie McGrath Explores Lena and Kara's 'Difficult' Dynamic in Season 3 — Watch an Exclusive Clip

Lena Luthor is “slowly trying to take over National City” in Supergirl‘s third season, actress Katie McGrath tells TVLine — and purchasing CatCo was only the beginning.

“I remember trying to explain it to my mom,” McGrath recalls. “I said, ‘It’s like she already owns Facebook and General Motors and now she just bought Coca-Cola.’ Basically, she’s positioning herself to be the most badass woman in the world.”

Lena is “the kind of person you’d want to work for,” McGrath explains, because “she doesn’t pretend she knows everything” and she’s “not afraid to ask for help.” Of course, Lena’s huge new gig does come with a few complications, especially where Kara is concerned.

“The dynamics of their friendship are different now,” McGrath says of Lena and Kara. “It’s not a bad thing, necessarily, it just means that their relationship has widened. They don’t just have a personal relationship, they also have a professional one. And it’s trying to balance both of them is challenging. How can she be a boss and still be Kara’s friend? There are issues and difficulties, and it all plays out throughout [Monday’s episode].”

As for Kara’s ongoing existential crisis, “Lena wants to be there for her, but it’s hard to help someone who doesn’t think they need help. Kara doesn’t think anyone can understand her right now. The writers are not letting up on her this season. I’m like, ‘Give that poor girl a break!'”

But not everyone at CatCo is thrilled about Lena’s new position, least of all the hunky photographer who’s been running the show in Cat’s absence. That transition of power is “going to be very difficult,” McGrath admits, a statement corroborated by TVLine’s exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c) above. “[James is] grateful that she bought the company instead of Morgan Edge, but when you’ve been the boss, how do you suddenly start taking orders from someone who — by her own admission — doesn’t really know how to run this company?”

As for the possibility that something more could be developing between Lena and James, McGrath says, “We’re not that many episodes in, so I don’t know, but he’s a very handsome man and we’re only human. I think the best TV relationships are the ones born out of antagonism. That might just be because I’m Irish and rough and argumentative, but I always think that friction and passion makes for the most interesting viewing.”

Your thoughts on Lena’s new position? Her possible future with James? Hit PLAY on the exclusive clip above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.