Once Upon a Time: Wish Hook & Co. Meet Princess Tiana in Latest Photos

Once Upon a Time's "other Hook" aka the one from the Wish Realm works his own special swagger in photos from this Friday's episode, which formally introduces Princess Tiana (played by new series regular Mekia Cox).

In the third episode of Season 7, titled “The Garden of Forking Paths” and airing Friday at 8/7c, when Cinderella (Dania Ramirez) finds herself staring danger in the eye, she receives help from an unlikely source — Princess Tiana, it appears. That leads to an alliance that could end Lady Tremaine’s rule while also revealing a dark secret from Cinderella’s past (glass slipper Odor-Eaters?).

“We meet Tiana in a fairy tale realm in turmoil,” Once creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis previously told TVLine. “She’s a princess with a mission — to restore freedom to her people.” As such, “She has her share of enemies, but that goes with the territory when one is fighting for a just cause.”

Meanwhile in Hyperion Heights, Jacinda goes to extreme measures to stop Victoria from destroying Lucy’s beloved community garden, Lucy tries to convince Henry that Victoria is after more than just a plot of land and Victoria herself makes a discovery that could alter everyone’s fate.

