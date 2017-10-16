Name That Tune Reboot Eyed at CBS

Alright, TV fans: Can you name the latest game-show reboot in… three notes?

CBS is developing a new version of the classic game show Name That Tune, according to our sister site Deadline. Casting will begin soon on the reboot, which has the show’s original developers Ralph and Noah Rubenstein onboard as executive producers, along with Fear Factor veteran David Hurwitz.

The original Tune — which debuted on the radio in 1952 and had several TV runs, including a syndicated stint in 1974-81 hosted by Tom Kennedy — tested contestants on their knowledge of popular music by asking them to identify songs played by the show’s orchestra. (Fun fact: Kathie Lee Gifford’s first TV gig was providing vocals for the Name That Tune orchestra in the 1970s.) The show last aired in 1985, but an updated Tune has been attempted (and abandoned) several times in recent years, including a previous attempt by CBS in 2006.

Tune‘s reboot may be spurred by the success of Fox’s Beat Shazam, a similar song-naming game show hosted by Jamie Foxx that debuted this past summer and earned a second-season renewal in July.

