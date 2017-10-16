The Walking Dead Alum Joins iZombie

The Walking Dead alum Daniel Bonjour is shining a light on iZombie‘s brave new world.

The actor will recur during Season 4 of the CW series as Levon, a documentary filmmaker chronicling Seattle’s undead reality, TVLine has learned exclusively.

At the close of last June’s finale, Chase Graves revealed the truth to the world about zombies, assuring the human population that the city’s many brain-eaters will stay put — as long as some of the dead donate their noggins to keep them fed. But there are those on the outside who would like to join the undead party: Levon is following human smugglers, who are bringing terminally ill humans into the walled city. These sickly people want to get scratched, and thus evade permanent death by becoming a zombie.

Bonjour was most recently a series regular on The CW’s Frequency. In addition to his role as The Walking Dead‘s Aiden Monroe, the actor’s TV credits include Flaked, Teen Wolf and Satisfaction.

iZombie is slated to return midseason on The CW.