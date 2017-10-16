The Alienist Adaptation Gets TNT Premiere Date — Watch New Trailer

TNT’s adaptation of Caleb Carr’s award-winning international bestseller The Alienist will land in your TV box on Monday, Jan. 22 at 9/8c, the cabler has announced.

Starring Dakota Fanning (War of the Worlds), Luke Evans (2017’s Beauty and the Beast), Brian Geraghty (Chicago P.D.) and Daniel Brühl (Rush), the psychological thriller follows a series of gruesome murders of boy prostitutes in New York City circa 1896. Newly appointed top cop Teddy Roosevelt (played by Geraghty) calls upon Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl), a criminal psychologist (aka “alienist”) and newspaper illustrator John Moore (Evans) to conduct the investigation in secret. Joining them in the probe is Sara Howard (Fanning), a headstrong secretary at Police Headquarters.

Watch the new trailer above and tell us if you’ll be tuning in.