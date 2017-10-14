Is Arrow's Thea Down for the Count? Show Boss Offers a Ray of Hope

The following contains spoilers from the Season 6 premiere of The CW’s Arrow.

The CW’s Arrow opened its new season on Thursday with no fewer than 13 lives in flux — including that of Oliver’s sister and onetime Team Arrowmate, Thea fka Speedy (played by Willa Holland).

Over the course of the hour, we learned that Diggle, Rene, Dinah, Curtis, Felicity, Black Siren, Quentin, Slade and Nyssa all made it off of Lian Yu alive and (degrees of) well, while at least one person, William’s mother Samantha, definitely perished in the island-wide explosion.

Landing somewhere in the middle ground was Thea, who when first seen in the flashback to the immediate, fiery aftermath seemed to be lifeless. But as revealed toward the end of the premiere, we learned that she in fact survived, but is in a coma.

Though it is at this very early stage anybody’s guess how quickly Thea will emerge from that state, the fact is that she likely will, given what co-showrunner Marc Guggenheim shared with TVLine over the summer at TCA.

When asked about Holland’s contract status for Season 6, Guggenheim said, “She’s on a similar deal as she was last year.”

An original Arrow cast member, Holland last season for the first time dialed back her commitment to 14 out of 23 episodes. Guggenheim however wouldn’t zero in on the actress’ exact episode count for Season 6.

Are you glad to have it confirmed that Thea will at some point be up and around?

