Silicon Valley Star Joins DuckTales as Tech Whiz Mark Beaks — Watch Clip

After making his mark in Silicon Valley, Josh Brener is setting his sights on a new technological frontier: Duckburg.

The HBO star lends his voice to the Oct. 21 episode of DuckTales (Disney XD, 11:30/10:30c) in which he plays Mark Beaks, the founder and CEO of Waddle, a brand-new tech company located in the neighborhood of — wait for it — Silverbeak.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at the episode, which finds Mark giving Huey (voiced by Danny Pudi) and Dewie (Ben Schwartz) a tour of the Waddle campus. There’s no sign of Louie (Bobby Moynihan) in this clip, but considering there’s only one intern spot available, it’s safe to say Louie won’t be lonely for long.

“We had a bunch of old money billionaires — Scrooge is the oldest money, this billionaire of the industrial revolution, and we have Glomgold — so we included somebody who’s representative of today’s billionaires, which is the tech industry billionaire,” executive producer Matt Youngberg explains. “Mark Beaks doesn’t care as much about money as he cares about status and being buzzworthy and how many followers he has.”

Hit PLAY on the video above to see Mark Beaks in action, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.