Once Upon a Time Creators Break Down Emma's Big Reveal and What the Hook Twist Means for Regina and Rumple

For the Once Upon a Time fans who were fretting over Emma and Hook being separated by a new curse and thus losing their happy ending, suddenly everything is clear.

Or clearer.

For as revealed on Friday night in the second episode of Season 7, Seattle police detective Rogers is not a cursed version of the Captain Hook we know but instead is actually the Wish Realm’s version of the infamous pirate.

Though Wish Hook was in the same, sad (rotund) shape as when we met him in Season 6, a bit of blood from his KO’d doppelganger and a wave of Lady Tremaine’s fairy wand turned him into an exact Xerox. He then aimed to derail Henry’s pursuit of Cinderella and take claim the other Hook’s life and wife. But once the news that Emma had been waiting to share with Henry got out — she is pregnant with her and Hook’s first child together — the pretender pirate had a change of poisoned heart and aborted his plan.

Henry meanwhile will continue to seek out his own story, now teamed with Wish Hook and Regina, who didn’t return to Storybrooke with Emma and her husband.

Following their New York Comic-Con panel, here is what Once creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis shared with TVLine about the decision to tuck a bundle of joy into Jennifer Morrison’s final appearance as Emma. Plus, does the swashbuckler switcheroo mean that Roni and Weaver aren’t who we think they are either?

TVLINE | Talk about the decision to reveal Emma as pregnant. Was it in part to get the most bang out of Jennifer Morrison’s final appearance?

EDDY KITSIS | Given the ending that we came up with last year — that happy endings are everyone living their life with the people they love and doing what they love to do — this was really the next step in the relationship between them. They’re a newly married couple and it’s the cycle of life. The audience was worried we’d kill Emma or do something crazy, but the truth is they’re living their lives in Storybrooke, happy.

ADAM HOROWITZ | This was an extension of the happy ending you saw between Emma and Hook last year, but another thing that’s really important to understand, and will become more apparent as the season goes along, is this is not a replacement for Henry. In Emma’s mind, Henry will be back sooner or later.

KITSIS | It’s like someone who moves from New York to Milwaukee and comes home for Thanksgiving.

HOROWITZ | The other thing to realize — and this is a tricky thing to get your head around, but if you think about it, it makes sense — is that in the timeline where Once Upon a Time exists this season, it’s not like Emma has been away from Henry for 10 years and Lucy has completely grown up. [In this episode] she is seeing Henry right around the time when he’s first met Cinderella. It’s not like Emma is just sitting on her Hands going, “I wonder what happened to Henry?” She’s gone off to have this life, and as Eddy said, it’s like your son moved to New York. It doesn’t mean that they don’t have their off-show interaction. Because as we’ve said, this is the last time we’re seeing Jennifer — she was gracious enough to give us this episode — and for us that was a continuation of the happiness.

KITSIS | The family grows.

TVLINE | People have been wondering about the math of it all….

HOROWITZ | To everybody scratching their head doing math, our hope is they go on the ride and when they get to the end of the season they’ll look back and go, “Ohhhh, this makes sense.” And Emma and Henry are still a family unit. It’s important for the audience not to feel like she’s abandoned Henry to go off and do whatever. Sure, we’re not seeing Emma on the show going forward, but luckily we do a show that deals in magic and different realms.

KITSIS | They FaceTime off-screen through a magic mirror.

TVLINE | How does this pregnancy reveal inform Rogers’ storyline?

HOROWITZ | It actually has a massive impact on Rogers, and you saw that in the episode. He was there to kill Hook and take over his life, because he has a poisoned heart that he thinks Emma can heal it. But when he discovered that Hook and Emma are having a child, it awakened the bit of good inside him.

KITSIS | And the reason Wish Hook is doing all this is because he has a daughter he’s been separated from through a curse, and he’s trying to find his way back to her.

HOROWITZ | Wish Hook’s path to redemption in Hyperion Heights is about finding this daughter and reuniting with her, and healing his poisoned heart. In Hyperion Heights, he doesn’t know he has a missing daughter or who he is, but this missing girl case is the analog for the missing daughter in the fairy tale realm.

TVLINE | Does this Rogers/Wish Hook twist mean that Weaver and Roni aren’t actually new personas for Rumple and Regina?

HOROWITZ | No, Rogers is the only one we’ve done with this. By Episode 4, Weaver being Rumple and all that becomes clear — Regina/Roni and Weaver/Rumple are who they are — and you’re going to find out the whole Belle and Rumple story, as well.

