Ratings: Supernatural Returns Up, Arrow Holds Steady in Thursday Move

The CW’s Supernatural opened lucky Season 13 with 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, up from its May finale and previous average (both at 1.7 mil/0.6) to deliver its biggest audience in a year and its best demo number since Feb. 16. TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “A-.”

Leading out of that, Arrow‘s Thursday debut (1.6 mil/0.6, reader grade “B+”) was on par with its May finale (1.7 mil/0.6) and Season 5 average (1.76 mil/0.6), and up sharply from what Riverdale averaged (1 mil/0.4) in the post-Supernatural time slot last spring.

All CW numbers are pending minor adjustment due to high school football preemption in small markets.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Gotham (2.69 mil/0.8) dipped to new series lows, while The Orville (3.4 mil/1.0) ticked up a tenth.

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (8 mil/2.0) dipped a tenth but for the first time bested Will & Grace as the night’s No. 1 entertainment program. Scandal (5.05 mil/1.2) slipped to new series lows and HTGAWM (3.9 mil/1.0) added a tenth to last week’s low.

CBS | Thursday Night Football coverage (10.5 mil/3.1) was on par with last week’s fast nats.

NBC | Superstore (4.3 mil/1.1) and Chicago Fire (6 mil/1.1) each dipped a tenth, Will & Grace (6.6 mil/1.7) slipped another 15 percent in the demo, while The Good Place (4 mil/1.2) and Great News (4.3 mil/1.0) were steady.

