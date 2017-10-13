Amazon, in Wake of Harvey Weinstein Scandal, Drops Robert De Niro Drama

The Harvey Weinstein sexual-assault scandal has claimed a high-profile casualty: Amazon will no longer produce an upcoming drama series starring Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore, since it was produced by The Weinstein Company.

The streaming service announced on Friday it was cutting all ties with The Weinstein Company, according to our sister site Deadline, dropping the De Niro/Moore series and moving forward with Matthew Weiner’s The Romanoffs anthology series, but “without the involvement of The Weinstein Company.”

The untitled De Niro/Moore series, which was to be written and directed by Oscar nominee David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook, The Fighter), was reportedly a Mafia crime drama, taking De Niro back to his Godfather/GoodFellas roots. Amazon gave the series a two-season order last year, with a whopping $160 million commitment — but now it won’t see the light of day.

“We support Amazon’s decision as, in light of recent news and out of respect for all those affected, we have decided together that it is best to not move forward with this show,” Russell, De Niro and Moore said in a joint statement released on Friday.

Amazon has its own internal issues to deal with as well: Amazon Studios president Roy Price was suspended on Thursday after The Man in the High Castle executive producer Isa Hackett Dick accused him of sexual harassment.