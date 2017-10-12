TVLine Items: Shonda Rhimes Is Fame-ous, Black Lightning Casts Sis and More

The queen of Shondaland and the indigenous Not Ready for Primetime Players are among the Television Academy’s latest Hall of Fame inductees.

Shonda Rhimes and the original cast of Saturday Night Live — including Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman, and John Belushi and Gilda Radner (posthumously) — will be inducted during a non-televised ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Saban Media Center in Hollywood, Calif.

Additional 2017 honorees include TV producer John Wells (Shameless, The West Wing, ER), the late Joan Rivers and art director/production designer Roy Christopher (Frasier).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Edwina Findley (If Loving You Is Wrong) has joined the cast of The CW’s midseason entry Black Lightning in the recurring role of Tori, the deadly younger sister to Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III), our sister site Deadline reports.

* Freeform is developing Tapped, from executive producers I. Marlene King (Pretty Little Liars) and Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries). Per Deadline, the drama — based on an unpublished book by Andrew Shaffer (How To Survive A Sharknado) — centers on three grad students who become instant millionaires after creating a Tinder-esque hook-up app.

* John Ales (Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll) will recur during Season 2 of Amazon’s Sneaky Pete as Luka Delchev, a late ’90s immigrant from Montenegro whose weapon of choice is sulfuric acid, according to Deadline. Additional guest stars include Chris Ashworth (The Wire) as Miro, Luka’s henchman; Sara Tomko (Once Upon a Time) as Suzanne, a casino operations manager; and Justine Lupe (Mr. Mercedes) as Hannah.

* The 2018 Tony Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, June 10. What’s more, CBS has extended its agreement to air the annual celebration of Broadway through 2026, Variety reports.

* Netflix has released a new trailer for Spike Lee’s 10-episode adaptation of his 1986 joint She’s Gotta Have It (dropping Thursday, Nov. 23 aka Thanksgiving Day).