SEAL Team Gets Full-Season Order

SEAL Team‘s mission is a success.

CBS on Thursday gave the freshman action-drama a full-season order, of 22 total episodes. The news comes on the heels of the series holding steady in the ratings with its third episode.

This marks the new TV season’s third full-season order, following CBS’ Young Sheldon (which made the grade after one well-watched sneak preview) and then ABC’s The Good Doctor (which received a positive prognosis after two airings).

Starring Bones and Angel vet David Boreanaz, SEAL Team debuted on Sept. 27 to 9.9 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating. In Week 2 it dipped to 8.4 mil and a 1.2, but then stabilized with its most recent outing (8 mil/1.2). In total viewers (CBS’ bread-and-butter), its third episode tied Survivor as Wednesday’s most-watched program.

In addition to Boreanaz, the cast includes Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Jessica Paré.

