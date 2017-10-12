Sam Bee Obliterates Harvey Weinstein, Warns Remaining 'Hollywood Creeps'

Samantha Bee on Wednesday served up the blistering Harvey Weinstein takedown that late-night audiences have anticipated since word of his predatory behavior first made headlines.

The Full Frontal host wasted no time addressing the Hollywood executive’s history of sexual harassment. She began by jeering at his half-hearted apology, in which he blamed his offenses on coming of age when people didn’t bat an eye at inappropriate workplace conduct.

“Oh, give me a break, White Cosby!” Bee exclaimed. “Nobody asked for your all-about-mea culpa. Don’t blame the ’60s and ’70s for your sh—y decision making. It’s serial sexual harassment, not a Monkees tattoo.”

Then, after going after conservative pundits who “popped a few Tic Tacs and moved on the Weinstein scandal like a bitch,” Bee vented that Weinstein’s misdeeds are not a partisan issue.

“Look, both parties have had their share of sexual harassers and predators. This is about men. The surprise of their creepiness seems to be a surprise to everyone — except women. That’s why the men on my staff have a strict code of conduct,” she explained, before queuing up an image of male employees dressed like women in The Handmaid’s Tale.

“Sexual harassment is rampant in every profession imaginable: medicine, finance, technology, academia, publishing, restaurants,” she continued. “We tried to find one place where women were safe, so we googled ‘sexual harassment Antarctica’ and we found this article from five f—king days ago. You can’t even go to the most remote part of the planet without some dude swinging his cold, shriveled d—k your way. No wonder Harvey Weinstein thinks the entertainment industry will support him.”

Bee then issued a strongly worded warning to the remaining “creeps of Hollywood” who think they can continue to overpower women in secret: “We know who you are… Women talk to each other. And we talk to journalists. And we talk to lawyers. It’s 2017. We don’t have to put up with this s—t. We are coming for you.”

In closing, the host cut to a “The More You Know”-esque PSA, giving men the 4-1-1 on unwarranted exposure of genitalia.

Press PLAY on the videos above to watch Bee address the Harvey Weinstein scandal, then drop a comment below.