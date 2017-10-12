Roswell Reboot With Immigration Focus Being Developed at The CW

Will you go down with this ship… again?

The CW is developing a reboot of Roswell, the alien drama that aired on The WB and UPN from 1999 to 2002, our sister site Deadline reports. This version of the story, still set in the titular town, would focus on the realities and complications of New Mexico being a border state.

Here’s the reboot’s official description, per Deadline:

After reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: he’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.

–

TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Written and executive-produced by The Originals producer Carina Adly Mackenzie, the reboot comes from Bender Brown Productions, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. TV. Kevin Kelly Brown, who wrote the Roswell High books upon which the original series was based, is also involved.

The original Roswell, a cult classic in its own right, is also remembered for launching the careers of actors like Shiri Appleby (UnREAL), Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy), Nick Wechsler (Revenge), Emilie de Ravin (Once Upon a Time) and Adam Rodriguez (CSI: Miami).

Relive the Roswell theme song in all its glory below, then drop a comment: Would you watch this reboot?