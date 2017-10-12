Once Upon a Time Sneak Peek: Emma Reunites With Henry to Share Big News

This Friday on Once Upon a Time (ABC, 8/7c), grown Henry is worried about his mother — and indeed, Emma has something to disclose to her son. Fall TV Cast Changes: Leaving & New Actors Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

In this exclusive sneak peek from the second episode of Season 7, titled “A Pirate’s Life,” Henry (played by Andrew J. West) has already reconnected with Hook (Colin O’Donoghue), though he senses his stepdad is hiding something from him.

Press play above to see Emma (played by former series regular Jennifer Morrison, back for the one episode) arrive on the scene and address her son’s concerns herself.

As shared in this week’s Inside Line column, any fans fretting over Emma and Hook “losing” their “happy beginning” to Season 7 curse will instead “feel happy, and relieved, and, like anything, they’ll want more,” as Morrison’s encore unfolds.

Want more scoop on Once, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.