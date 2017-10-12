Criminal Minds: Shemar Moore Set for Encore, to Help Garcia With [Spoiler]

Cheer up, Baby Girl — your Chocolate Thunder will be there for you when you need him.

TVLine has learned that Shemar Moore is set to return to CBS’ Criminal Minds, one week ahead of his debut as the star of CBS’ new S.W.A.T. series and in the name of helping Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) get through a tough time.

In the Wednesday, Oct. 25 episode of Criminal Minds, titled “Lucky Strikes,” Jamie Kennedy reprises his role as Floyd Feylinn Ferell, the cannibalistic serial killer he first played in Season 3’s “Lucky.” As showrunner Erica Messer reminded TVLine, “At the end of that case, back in Season 3, is when Garcia got shot, so she’s going to deal with a little reminder of that time in her life — and may or may not get a little pep talk from Morgan.”

Now that the deal is done, Garcia very much may. Meaning, she will.

An original Criminal Minds cast member, Moore’s run ended in March 2016, though he returned for last May’s finale. He next headlines CBS’ upcoming S.W.A.T. reboot (premiering Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10/9c) as team leader and former Marine Daniel ”Hondo” Harrelson. The cast also included Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Lim and Peter Onorati.