Blue Crush Drama Series in the Works at NBC, Based on 2002 Surf Film

TV’s endless wave of remakes and revivals keeps coming: NBC is developing a drama series based on the 2002 surf movie Blue Crush.

The new take, still in the early stages of development, will be written by Hannah Schneider (Reign), according to The Hollywood Reporter. Like the original film, NBC’s Blue Crush will follow a young female surfer on Hawaii’s North Shore who looks to rebuild her career as a competitive surfer after surviving a life-threatening accident.

NBC will produce the potential series in partnership with Imagine TV, with Brian Grazer serving as an executive producer. (Grazer also served as an EP on the 2002 film.)

The original Blue Crush launched Kate Bosworth’s career, with the actress starring as young competitive surfer Anne Marie. The film also featured The Fast and the Furious franchise star Michelle Rodriguez as Anne Marie’s friend Eden, and became a surprise box-office hit in the summer of 2002. (Plus, it spawned an unrelated straight-to-video sequel released in 2011.)