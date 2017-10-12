Arrow Season 6 Premiere Recap: Who Survived Lian Yu? And Who Didn't?

Without any further ado, let’s take stock of who all survived Arrow‘s detonation of the island of Lian Yu… and who did not.

To quickly recap the cliffhanger we were left with:

At the close of Season 5, Adrian Chase drew Oliver and everyone he loves (or works with) to the remote island where the emerald archer spent many a formative year. Though ultimately bested by Green Arrow, Chase aka Prometheus had in place a (quite literal) “dead man’s switch.” So upon taking his own life, scores of C4 explosives were triggered, turning Lian Yu into but jungle and rubble, with Felicity, Diggle, Dinah, Rene, Curtis and Thea… and Lance, Slade, Nyssa and Samantha — as well as Black Siren, Evelyn aka Artemis and Talia al Ghul — all left behind to perish. (Malcolm Merlyn and Digger Harkness had previously and presumably died in a landmine explosion.)

Once the island dust cleared and the premiere had ended, the final tally was this:

ALIVE AND WELL: Diggle, Rene, Curtis, Felicity, Dinah, Quentin, Black Siren (aka Evil Laurel aka My Fake Daughter) and Slade

COMATOSE: Thea

CONFIRMED DEAD: Samantha

FATE TBD: Nyssa, Talia and Evelyn

Check back shortly for a fuller recap of the premiere!

