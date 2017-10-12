Ryan Murphy's 9-1-1 Fox Drama Adds Rockmond Dunbar, Aisha Hinds to Cast

Ryan Murphy’s 9-1-1 is calling for reinforcements: Prison Break alum Rockmond Dunbar and Underground‘s Aisha Hinds are joining the cast of the upcoming Fox drama as series regulars, TVLine has learned.

Dunbar, currently co-starring on Hulu’s The Path, is best remembered for playing C-Note on Prison Break, a role he reprised when the Fox series was revived earlier this year. Hinds earned strong Emmy buzz for her portrayal of abolitionist hero Harriet Tubman in WGN America’s Underground; her other TV credits include Shots Fired and Under the Dome. (No details on their 9-1-1 roles have been released yet.)

Additionally, Kenneth Choi (Sons of Anarchy, The Last Man on Earth) and Oliver Stark (Into the Badlands) have joined the 9-1-1 cast as series regulars as well. The casting reunites Murphy with Choi, who played Judge Lance Ito in FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson last year.

Centered on the high-stakes jobs of first responders like cops, firefighters and paramedics, 9-1-1 already has a stellar cast lined up, with Angela Bassett starring alongside Connie Britton and Peter Krause, and Murphy serving as co-creator and executive producer. Production is currently underway, with a premiere slated for next year.