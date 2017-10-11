Legends Of Tomorrow: Victor Garber Poised to Exit in Season 3

Legends of Tomorrow is about to be down a legend: Victor Garber, who has played Professor Martin Stein since the CW series’ launch, is leaving the show later this season, TVLine has confirmed.

Questions about Garber’s future with Legends were raised last month when it was announced that he would be joining the Broadway revival of Hello Dolly!, succeeding David Hyde Pierce. His first performance is set for Jan. 20.

The door was cracked open for Garber’s possible exit in this week’s Season 3 premiere, where it was revealed that Stein is a grandfather-to-be. Though the brainier half of Firestorm wound up re-upping with the team, he did so under the proviso that he would likely take a break in time to be there for daughter Lily’s childbirth.

A show spokesperson declined to comment. Our sister site Deadline first reported the news of Garber’s exit.