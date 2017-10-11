Shannara Chronicles Season 2 Premiere Recap: 'A New Darkness Is Coming'

Major changes are sweeping the Four Lands in The Shannara Chronicles‘ second season — and I’m not just talking about Wil Ohmsford’s fresh haircut.

Picking up one year after the events of Season 1, Wednesday’s premiere finds the former hero working as a healer in a remote village, where he spends his free time shrugging off questions like “Why do you dedicate your life to medicine when you have a far greater gift?”

But Wil’s quiet, short-haired life is rocked when he meets Mareth (The Vampire Diaries‘ Malese Jow), a magical — not to mention mysterious — young woman who helps him fend off a pair of bounty hunters. You see, a particularly nasty baddie named General Riga is attempting to rid the Four Lands of magic users, making Wil a high-priority target.

Mareth comes to Wil’s rescue a second time when he’s attacked by the Warlock Lord — recently revived by Bandon — at which points she finally reveals why she’s so interested in him: She’s Allanon’s daughter! (Allanon, meanwhile, has failed in his attempt to stop Bandon’s plan.)

Elsewhere, Eretria is also enjoying a quiet new life, as well as a new girlfriend named Lyria (Finding Carter‘s Vanessa Morgan). But when Eretria is visited by Amberle in a vision (“A new darkness is coming!”), she and Lyria take off in search of Wil… only to be kidnapped by rovers.

Can’t these kids ever catch a break?

Your thoughts on Shannara 2.0? Grade the premiere below, then drop a comment with your full review.