Outlander Season 4: Orphan Black, Downton Abbey Vets Land Key Roles

Outlander has recruited two familiar TV faces — Orphan Black‘s Maria Doyle Kennedy and Downton Abbey‘s Ed Speleers — to take on a pair of key Season 4 roles, TVLine has learned.

Kennedy will play Jamie’s strong-willed Aunt Jocasta, whose plantation Jamie and Claire arrive at early in Drums of Autumn, the fourth of eight books in Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling series (and the one on which Season 4 is based). Speleers, meanwhile, will portray Irishman Stephen Bonnet, a pirate and smuggler who [SPOILER ALERT] becomes very integral to the series moving forward, particularly in the lives of Brianna and Roger.

Kennedy is coming off of a five-season run playing Mrs. S. on Orphan Black. In addition to his role as footman Jimmy Kent on Downton Abbey, Speleers co-starred in Wolf Hall.

Outlander ‘s current third season will conclude in early December. Production on Season 4 got underway this week in Scotland.