Sons of Anarchy Spinoff: Michael Irby to Star in Reshot Mayans MC Pilot

With production on FX’s rejiggered Sons of Anarchy spinoff pilot Mayans MC about to rev up, franchise creator Kurt Sutter has locked up his first new series regular. Sources confirm to TVLine that Michael Irby (True Detective, The Unit) has signed on to play the newly-created role of Obispo “Bishop” Losa, President of Mayans MC’s Santo Padre Charter.

From a broken home in the Salton Sea, Bishop was taken in by the family of his cousin, Marcus Alvarez, Mayan MC founder and National President. After a tour of duty in Iraq and one in Pelican Bay, Bishop was sent by Alvarez to set up and run the critical Mexi-Cali border charter. He is as deadly as he is loyal. (Anarchy fans will recall the Mayans as a force to be reckoned with, one that tangled with SAMCRO on numerous occasions.)

As TVLine reported back in July, the original Mayans MC pilot, which was shot last winter, was scrapped for creative reasons. Norberto Barba (The Bridge, Preacher, The Path) was brought in direct a new pilot. Several roles will be recast and, as is the case with Irby, a handful of new characters will be added. (I’m told Battlestar Galactica‘s Edward James Olmos and Revolution‘s JD Pardo, both of whom appeared in original pilot, will be sticking around for Take Two,)

Sutter co-created Mayans (which takes place after the events of the SOA finale) with Elgin James, and the duo penned the pilot script.