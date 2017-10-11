TVLine Items: Chenoweth Is ABC's Fairy Godmother, Freakish Trailer and More

Kristin Chenoweth is about to discover she’s The Real Fairy Godmother. (Where do we sign up to be one of her charges?)

The actress will star in the ABC single-camera comedy from her Hairspray Live! collaborators/executive producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, our sister site Deadline reports.

In the project — which has received a put-pilot commitment from the network — Chenoweth plays a self-absorbed “real housewife” who learns that she’s descended from a secret order of fairy godmothers, and must use her magical abilities to help those in need. In the process of executing her weekly missions, she realizes just how superficial and morally bankrupt her actual life is, and tries to get her friends and family to be better people.

Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner — who wrote the songs for Once Upon a Time‘s musical episode — will pen the script, with ‘Til Death creators Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith serving as showrunners.

Chenoweth’s TV credits include GCB, Glee and The West Wing.

