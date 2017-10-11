Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and More to Appear in Telethon for Disaster Relief on NBC, Univision and Telemundo

For the first time in history, Spanish-language channels Univision and Telemundo are joining forces for a star-studded telethon to benefit those affected by the recent natural disasters in the southern United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and areas throughout the Caribbean.

One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief will air on both networks on Saturday, Oct. 14, beginning at 8/7c. NBC will also begin to broadcast the telethon in English at 10 pm.

Part of the event will take place in Los Angeles, which will host performances by Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin, Jamie Foxx, Mary J. Blige, Andra Day, Maxwell and Julia Michaels.

The other portion will take place in Miami, Fla., where Marc Anthony, Camila, Gente De Zona, Nicky Jam, DJ Khaled, Magic!, Nacio, Prince Royce, Romeo Santos, Alejandro Sanz and Daddy Yankee will perform.

In addition to the previously mentioned performers, the following celebrities are scheduled to appear throughout the event: Christina Aguilera, Lauren Ash, Bad Bunny, Miguel Cabrera, Chainsmokers, Ciara, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Vin Diesel, Howie Dorough, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, E-Flat, Ben Feldman, Bethenny Frankel, Selena Gomez, Seth Green, Derek Hough, Vanessa Hudgens, Jose Iglesias, John Leguizamo, Kim Kardashian, Heidi Klum, Vincent Laresca, Gabriel Mann, Esai Morales, Andrea Martin, Mark McKinney, Debra Messing, Motiff, Nas, Tyler Perry, Nicole Richie, Gina Rodriguez, Ruby Rose, Zoe Saldana, Aníbal Sánchez, Nico Santos, Ryan Seacrest, Jada Pinkett Smith, Joan Smalls, Jimmy Smits, Wilmer Valderrama, Sofia Vergara, Marlon Wayans, Jesse Williams, Susan Kelechi Watson and Russell Wilson.

Most of the acts participating in the telethon are part of Somos Una Voz, “an alliance of artists working together to rush food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to those in need from the effect of recent natural disasters.” The alliance was created by Lopez and Anthony.

Will you tune in? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.