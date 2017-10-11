Grey's Spinoff: Miguel Sandoval Joins Firefighter Drama as Captain

ABC’s firefighter-themed Grey’s Anatomy spinoff has found its version of Chief Webber, tapping acting vet Miguel Sandoval to star as Captain Pruitt.

Sandoval’s TV work includes Medium, Bad Judge, Dallas 2.0 and, coincidentally, the short-lived Fox drama L.A. Firefighters.

The 10-episode Grey’s offshoot revolves around the brave Seattle firefighters who risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. The cast also includes Grey Damon (Friday Night Lights), Jay Hayden (a veteran of another Shonda Rhimes-produced drama, ABC’s The Catch), Okieriete Onaodowan (Broadway’s Hamilton), Danielle Savre (Too Close To Home) and Barrett Doss (Marvel’s Iron Fist).

The lead characters will be introduced in an episode of Grey‘s Anatomy later this fall ahead of the spinoff’s launch at midseason. Longtime Grey’s EP Stacy McKee will serve as showrunner.