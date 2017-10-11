Being Mary Jane Ending With Two-Hour Series Finale Movie in 2018

Gabrielle Union is almost finished Being Mary Jane.

The BET drama, which wrapped its fourth season last month, will not return for a fifth season, our sister site Deadline reports. Instead, BET will air a two-hour wrap-up movie in 2018 to bring the titular newswoman’s story to a close.

The following is a statement from Connie Orlando, BET Networks’ head of programming:

Being Mary Jane has been a landmark series not only for BET, but for African American women around the world who saw themselves in Mary Jane, her family, friends and coworkers. From the captivating storytelling, to the richly complex characters, to the powerful issues tackled on the series, we remain immensely proud. We are grateful to the cast and creators of Being Mary Jane, who have worked tirelessly to bring this world to vivid life over the past 4 seasons. We also thank the many loyal viewers whose hearts and minds were captured every week, and kept Mary Jane trending worldwide. We look forward to closing out Mary Jane’s journey with a series finale that is sure to blow fans away!

The show’s fourth season finale witnessed the end of Mary Jane’s parents’ marriage, a new romance for Kara and a long-awaited proposal for MJ. (Too bad she visited that fertility specialist before Justin popped the question. If she’s pregnant, do you think he’ll be cool raising someone else’s child?)

