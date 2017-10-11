Fox's Live A Christmas Story Musical: Meet the New Ralphie

Fox has found its Ralphie: 11-year-old Andy Walken will star as the BB gun-loving kid in the network’s live musical presentation of A Christmas Story.

Walken — who already has a handful of TV acting credits under his belt, including NCIS and Heartbeat — won the role after a nationwide search that resulted in 350 auditions. A self-described Christmas Story fanatic, Walken said during the casting process that “if I got this role, it would be the greatest, most awesome Christmas present I’ve ever gotten in my life.” (Aw!)

Fox also released a video detailing the casting process and showing the sweet moment when Andy learned that he won the role:

Fox’s A Christmas Story Live! is a new rendition of the classic 1983 holiday film, based on the Broadway musical with new songs written by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Walken joins an all-star cast, with Matthew Broderick playing an older version of Ralphie and serving as the musical’s narrator, and SNL alum Maya Rudolph playing Ralphie’s mom.

A Christmas Story Live! airs Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7 pm ET on Fox.

Does this Ralphie look the part? Weigh in on the casting in the comments.