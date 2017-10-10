The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Sets Amazon Premiere Date — Watch Trailer

Amy Sherman-Palladino and late November — it’s becoming a thing.

The Gilmore Girls creator’s new dramedy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, will make its official Amazon debut on Wednesday, November 29. Experiencing deja vu? That’s probably because Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life bowed during the dame timeframe (Nov. 25, to be precise) one year ago.

All eight episodes of Mrs. Maisel‘s first season, which was written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, will be available to Amazon Prime customers on that date. (The well-received pilot is available now.)

The series stars House of Cards‘ Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she’s ever wanted — the perfect husband, two kids, and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Yom Kippur dinner. But her idyllic life suddenly takes an unexpected turn when discovers a previously unknown talent as a stand-up comic. She charts a course that takes her from her comfortable life on Riverside Drive, through the basket houses and nightclubs of Greenwich Village as she storms the world of stand-up comedy, a course that will ultimately lead her to a spot on Johnny Carson’s couch.

“Amy and Dan have made the rare, special series that’s as funny as it is beautiful,” gushes Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy, Drama & VR, Amazon Studios. “From the direction to the writing to Rachel’s incredible performance, every element is beyond what anyone could hope for.” (And Lewis is putting his money where his mouth is, having already ordered a second season of Mrs. Maisel.)

Mrs. Maisel also stars Tony Shalhoub (Monk), Alex Borstein (Family Guy), Michael Zegen (Boardwalk Empire) and Marin Hinkle (Two and a Half Men).

Watch the expletive-laced trailer above and then hit the comments with your snappy judgements.