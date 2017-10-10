Survivor's Remorse Cancelled at Starz

Survivor’s Remorse won’t survive to see another season: Starz has cancelled the sports comedy after four seasons.

The upcoming Season 4 finale, set to air Oct. 22, will serve as a series finale, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Executive-produced by NBA superstar LeBron James, Remorse centered on basketball player Cam Calloway (Jesse T. Usher) and how he and his family adjusted to living the high-stakes lifestyle of a pro athlete.

Debuting back in 2014, Survivor’s Remorse garnered positive reviews and decent buzz — LeBron himself even guest-starred in a Season 2 episode — but it never caught on with audiences like Power and Outlander did for Starz, only topping a million total viewers once in 34 episodes aired so far.

“We have been fortunate to work with incredible talents like Mike O’Malley, the executive producers and our cast on this very special show for four seasons,” Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht said in a statement. “While this may be the end of the Calloways’ story, we do believe that the themes Survivor’s Remorse confronted over the seasons, through a unique mix of humor and sober observation, will be appreciated for the insightful, heartfelt way they were addressed. We are proud of the show.”

