Surprise! Ransom Renewed at CBS

Ransom has cheated death: The CBS drama, which has been on the bubble for nearly a year, has been renewed for Season 2.

Reports surfaced last spring that the Eye network had pulled the plug on the thriller, which it co-produces with a number of international partners. But CBS never officially confirmed the series’ demise.

The 13-episode order will be filmed in Hungary for broadcast in 2018.

Ransom stars Luke Roberts as expert hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont whose team is brought in to save lives when no one else can. Sarah Greene, Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor also star. The series is inspired by the professional experiences of distinguished crisis negotiator Laurent Combalbert, who, along with his partner, Marwan Mery, are among the top negotiators in the world.