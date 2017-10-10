Y&R Vet Greg Rikaart Joins Days

Days of Our Lives fans have a new mystery to unravel: Who the heck is Emmy winner Greg Rikaart playing?!

TVLine has learned exclusively that the Young and the Restless vet is joining the NBC soap this spring for a multi-episode arc. A Days rep confirmed the casting, but declined to offer details on Rikaart’s character.

Rikaart’s move to Salem comes five months after he was let go from Y&R following a 14-year run playing reformed perp Kevin Fisher, although he continues to make occasional guest appearances. The role earned him a 2005 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

At the time of his Y&R exit, Rikaart said, “I am sad to leave a place I hold so dear but also really excited about what the future holds. I cannot overstate how much gratitude I have to all of you who have been such loud cheerleaders for me. You’ve all enriched my life. So stick around. The journey is just beginning.”

According to sources, Rikaart’s new Days gig will not prevent him from continuing to recur on Y&R.