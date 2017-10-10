The Flash Sneak Peek: Cisco Wants Answers From Caitlin, Straight Up

In the Season 4 premiere of The CW’s The Flash (airing tonight at 8/7c), Cisco tracks down Caitlin to pitch an idea — but whom exactly does he find (and where), and will that person give him a cold shoulder?

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Cisco (played by Carlos Valdes) upon finding his AWOL colleague (Danielle Panabaker) has many questions — starting with, “What is a nice girl like you with two doctorates and a PhD doing in a place like this?” From there, he seeks the cold, hard facts about whether Caitlin has licked her metahuman problem. Press play above to watch the Team Flash members reunite, as well as lay eyes (or an eye) on a suspiciously nosy third party.

As the premiere opens up, we learn that with Barry willingly imprisoned in the Speed Force for the past six months, Iris, Wally/Kid Flash, Cisco/Vibe and Joe have taken over protecting Central City — though their grip on things loosens when a new villain demands to face off against the scarlet speedster, or else it will lay the town to waste.

