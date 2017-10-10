Chicago Med Sets Season 3 Premiere

Chicago Med will reopen for patients (and viewers) in November.

The NBC drama will return for Season 3 on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 10/9c, after Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders concludes its run in the timeslot, the network announced today.

Med‘s Season 2 finale ended with a major cliffhanger, in which Dr. Charles was shot by an angry former psych patient. Will he survive the assault? Check out the official description for the new season to find out, then scroll down for an exclusive look at the show’s new key art.