TVLine Items: Fox Orders More Star, Bachelor Vet Is Speechless and More

Fox is increasing its Star power.

The network has ordered five additional episodes of the music drama, bringing the Season 2 total to 18 installments.

In its new timeslot behind Empire, ratings for the show’s Season 2 opener were up 20 percent from last March’s finale.

* Former Bachelor star Nick Viall will guest on the ABC comedy Speechless as a B-movie actor who takes his craft way too seriously, our sister site Deadline reports. In the episode, airing in late November, Viall’s Tyson befriends JJ (Micah Fowler) on a set.

* Rachel Skarsten (Reign) will recur during Season 2 of Bravo’s Imposters as Jules’ sister Poppy, who is described as a private school-educated elitist, per Deadline.

* Just Shoot Me! vet Laura San Giacomo will star opposite Margaret Cho in the TNT pilot Highland, co-written and executive-produced by Cho, Deadline reports. In the project about two dysfunctional Korean-American families, San Giacomo will play Sally Silverman Choi, the second wife of the clans’ shared patriarch.

* Hulu has released a musical sneak peek from the Sarah Silverman-fronted topical series I Love You, America. The weekly program premieres Thursday, Oct. 12.

* Netflix has released a new trailer for the David Fincher-produced drama Mindhunter, starring Jonathan Groff (Looking) and Holt McCallany (Lights Out) as FBI agents who study the damaged psyches of serial killers. Anna Torv (Fringe) also stars in the series, debuting Friday, Oct. 13.