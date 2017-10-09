Once Photos: Emma's Tearful Family Reunion — and Big [Spoiler] News?

Jennifer Morrison‘s return to Once Upon a Time this Friday (ABC, 8/7c) is a real family affair.

In these new photos from the episode, Morrison’s Emma shares some emotional moments with both her husband Hook and her grown-up son Henry. The two men also embrace as the blonde lovingly looks on.

Then there’s that other (potential) familial exchange: In one eyebrow-raising image, the couple appears to be clutching Emma’s stomach. Could the Savior be pregnant?!

At the D23 Expo in July, executive producer Eddy Kitsis said, “We can’t say whether or not [Emma and Hook] have a child, but we can tell you we will answer that question in the beginning of the season.”

Read on for the official episode description for “A Pirate’s Life”:

When Henry finds himself in trouble, he calls upon his Storybrooke family for help, and together they set off on a mission to find Cinderella. Along the way, Hook is confronted by an unexpected foe who threatens the group’s success. In Hyperion Heights, Jacinda searches for a way to see Lucy with some unwelcome assistance from Henry, while Victoria Belfrey enlists the help of Gold and Weaver to push Henry out of the neighborhood.

