Ratings: Madam Secretary Returns Steady, Ten Days Slips in Week 2

CBS’ Madam Secretary christened its new, later Sunday time slot with 7.1 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, up in the demo from its May finale and just shy of its Season 3 average (0.9).

Opening the Eye’s night, Wisdom of the Crowd (8 mil/1.0) and NCIS: Los Angeles (8.4 mil/1.0) both fell 23 percent in the demo with no football overrun this week.

Over on ABC, The Toy Box (1.9 mil/0.4) was steady, AFV (4.5 mil/0.9) matched its previous season average and Shark Tank (4.7 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths from its opener. Ten Days in the Valley (2.6 mil/0.4) was down 23 and 20 percent from its debut.

Fox’s The Simpsons (5.4 mil/2.2) surged with a football lead-in, while Ghosted (3.6 mil/1.4) held steady in Week 2. Family Guy (3.1 mil/1.4) and Last Man on Earth (2.3 mil/1.0) each rose a tenth.

NBC Sunday Night Football (14.9 mil/4.2) was up a bit from last week’s fast nationals.

