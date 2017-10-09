Legends of Tomorrow: Matt Ryan's Constantine to Visit in Season 3

Constantine is heading back to the Arrow-verse, this time appearing on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — and he’ll be sticking around for more than just one episode.

Matt Ryan will reprise his role as the demon hunter during two Season 3 installments of The CW’s time-hopping superhero drama, TVLine has confirmed.

Ryan will appear in Episodes 9 and 10, during which viewers will see “John Constantine doing an exorcism,” executive producer Phil Klemmer teased in an interview with RottenTomatoes.com.

Ryan’s portrayal of the DC Comics hero goes back to the short-lived NBC series Constantine, which wrapped up its one-season run in 2015. The actor then reprised his role during a Season 4 episode of The CW’s Arrow, in which his character was instrumental in resurrecting Legends‘ Sara Lance.

Ryan will also continue to give life to the demon hunter by lending his voice to the animated offshoot Constantine, debuting in early 2018 on The CW’s digital arm CW Seed. (Watch a sneak peek from the show below.)

Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 premieres this Tuesday at 9/8c on The CW.