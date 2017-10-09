ESPN Suspends Jemele Hill for Two Weeks After Controversial Tweets

ESPN is sending Jemele Hill to the bench: The SportsCenter anchor has been suspended for two weeks for violating the network’s social-media guidelines.

The violation stems from a series of tweets Hill sent on Sunday advocating a boycott of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys after owner Jerry Jones said he wouldn’t tolerate his team’s players not standing for the national anthem:

Don't ask Dak, Dez & other Cowboys players to protest. A more powerful statement is if you stop watching and buying their merchandise. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Or, how about not patronizing the advertisers who support the Cowboys? You can watch and do that, right? https://t.co/duPNqxFta7 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

“Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines,” the network said in a statement. “She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences.”

As for that first violation: Hill landed in hot water last month when she tweeted out strong criticism of President Donald Trump, calling Trump a “white supremacist” and calling him “the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime.” Conservatives — including White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders — called for Hill to be fired, but she did not receive any on-air discipline from the network. These latest tweets, though, represent a repeat violation in the eyes of ESPN.

A sports journalist who joined ESPN back in 2006, Hill appeared as a commentator on a number of the network’s shows before being promoted to anchor the 6 pm edition of SportsCenter alongside Michael Smith in February.