Grey's Anatomy Adds Six (!) New Cast Members in Season 14 Intern Surge

Grey’s Anatomy is getting a massive infusion of new blood, STAT.

ABC’s venerable medical drama is beefing up its intern quotient, adding six new (and relatively unknown) actors to play doctors-in-training in Season 14. Of the half-dozen, one of them — Jake Borelli — already made his debut as nerdy, Jo-crushing intern Levi in last month’s two-part premiere. The remaining five will arrive at Grey Sloan in this Thursday’s episode (8/7c) as Richard and Bailey search for the stars of tomorrow.

Meet the new sextet below:

JAKE BORELLI

“Levi”

Debuted in Sept. 28 premiere

Credits: The Thundermans, played “Teenage Shawn” on Psych

Status: Recurring

RUSHI KOTA

“Vik”

Debuts in Oct. 12 episode

Credits: Guest stints on Extant and Famous In Love

Status: Recurring



JAICY ELLIOT

“Taryn”

Debuts in Oct. 12 episode

Credits: This is her first major acting role

Status: Recurring

ALEX BLUE DAVIS

“Casey”

Debuts in Oct. 12 episode

Credits: Guest stints on NCIS and 2 Broke Girls

Status: Recurring



JEANINE MASON

“Sam”

Debuts in Oct. 12 episode

Credits: A regular on ABC’s short-lived Of Kings and Prophets, Season 5 So You Think You Can Dance winner

Status: Recurring



SOPHIA TAYLOR ALI

“Dahlia”

Debuts in Oct. 12 episode

Credits: Recurring role on Faking It

Status: Recurring



What say you, Grey’s Anatomy fans? Are you glad Levi is sticking around? Thoughts on his new colleagues? Hit the comments!