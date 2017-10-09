Grey's Anatomy Adds Six (!) New Cast Members in Season 14 Intern Surge

Grey’s Anatomy is getting a massive infusion of new blood, STAT.
ABC’s venerable medical drama is beefing up its intern quotient, adding six new (and relatively unknown) actors to play doctors-in-training in Season 14. Of the half-dozen, one of them — Jake Borelli — already made his debut as nerdy, Jo-crushing intern Levi in last month’s two-part premiere. The remaining five will arrive at Grey Sloan in this Thursday’s episode (8/7c) as Richard and Bailey search for the stars of tomorrow.
Meet the new sextet below:
JAKE BORELLI
“Levi”
Debuted in Sept. 28 premiere
Credits: The Thundermans, played “Teenage Shawn” on Psych
Status: Recurring
RUSHI KOTA
“Vik”
Debuts in Oct. 12 episode
Credits: Guest stints on Extant and Famous In Love
Status: Recurring
JAICY ELLIOT
“Taryn”
Debuts in Oct. 12 episode
Credits: This is her first major acting role
Status: Recurring
ALEX BLUE DAVIS
“Casey”
Debuts in Oct. 12 episode
Credits: Guest stints on NCIS and 2 Broke Girls
Status: Recurring
JEANINE MASON
“Sam”
Debuts in Oct. 12 episode
Credits: A regular on ABC’s short-lived Of Kings and Prophets, Season 5 So You Think You Can Dance winner
Status: Recurring
SOPHIA TAYLOR ALI
“Dahlia”
Debuts in Oct. 12 episode
Credits: Recurring role on Faking It
Status: Recurring
What say you, Grey’s Anatomy fans? Are you glad Levi is sticking around? Thoughts on his new colleagues? Hit the comments!