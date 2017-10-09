The Gifted Sneak Peek: To Save the Day, Caitlin Must Be a 'Naughty' Nurse

Those who escaped the Sentinels at the close of The Gifted‘s series premiere are far from safe and sound there on the other side of the portal.

As Episode 2 of the Fox drama gets underway tonight at 9/8c, we see that orchestrating that big of a “jump,” back to the mutant underground’s Atlanta way station, did a real number on Clarice — and in turn has put everyone there in danger. To save Clarice’s life, Caitlin (Amy Acker), who’s a nurse, and Marcos (Sean Teale) slip into a hospital to procure some necessary meds.

But what will it take to actually get into the locked supply cabinet? Press play above to see Caitlin get crafty. (P.S. What Acker’s character does here is nothing compared to a spoilery bit of derrring-do she tackles later in the episode!)

Elsewhere in the episode titled “rX”: In the custody of Sentinel Services, Reed must consider difficult choices regarding his family, while Lorna/Polaris encounters trouble in prison as a “mutie.”

