Psych: The Movie: We Have an Airdate!

Ready, set, save the date, Psychos.

A premiere date for USA Network’s Psych: The Movie was announced Saturday at New York Comic-Con (via a panel moderated by yours truly), and the anticipated one-off revival will bow on Thursday, Dec, 7 at 8/7c. The airdate news was revealed by MIA co-lead Dulé Hill (who had a scheduling conflict) via a special video message to fans.

Also at the NYCC event, star/EP James Roday — who was joined by cast mates Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson and Corbin Bernsen, as well as series creator Steve Franks and fellow EP Chris Henze — confirmed that John Cena will reprise his role as Juliet’s brother Ewan in the pic. Additionally, as previously reported, Psych vet Timothy Omundson — who is currently recovering from a stroke and therefore unable to attend the panel — will also make an appearance in the movie.

Fans in attendance were treated to a first look at Psych: The Movie‘s first 20 minutes, during which Shawn and Gus christen their new detective office in San Francisco. (Their firm’s name? psychphrancisco, of course). The preview also offered a glimpse of Zachary Levi’s Big Bad (and British!) Thin White Duke.

