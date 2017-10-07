Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Gets Premiere Date for 'Quite Different' Season 5

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will return to duty on Friday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c with a two-hour premiere, ABC announced on Saturday.

The series will then move to its regular Fridays at 9 pm timeslot on Dec. 8.

ABC entertainment chief Channing Dungey had previously told TVLine that S.H.I.E.L.D. would return as soon as Marvel’s Inhumans unspools its eight episodes in the Friday time slot and with “little interruption” in its 22-episode run.

It's official – Season 5 will premiere on Friday, Dec 1 🎉🙌! #AgentsofSHIELD #NYCC pic.twitter.com/klH5Y7KT1u — Agents of SHIELD (@AgentsofSHIELD) October 7, 2017

Little of substance is known about Season 5, other than that it would serve up “something quite different” (as exec producer Jeffrey Bell told TVLine in May). Indeed, before Season 4 cut to black, Agent Coulson (played by Clark Gregg) was seen waking up inside a bunk of sorts, where he opened the shades to gaze out upon… the cosmos of outer space. “All right, Phil. Enough sight-seeing,” he said plainly, as if just another day at the quarry. “Get back to work.” (The official Season 5 poster confirms a spacey theme.)

On the casting front, Nick Blood, who played Lance Hunter during Seasons 2 and 3 of the ABC/Marvel drama, is set to make an encore, while Jeff Ward (Channel Zero) has booked a recurring mystery role.

“You will be very, very impressed [by the premiere],” is all that Ming-Na Wen revealed at a recent fan event. “There’s a lot of action.”

Want scoop on S.H.I.E.L.D., or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.