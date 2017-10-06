Lin-Manuel Miranda Helps Colbert Reach Puerto Rico Relief Milestone

Stephen Colbert on Thursday got a last-minute assist from Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda in his fundraising efforts to help Puerto Rico rebuild in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

On Sept. 28, Colbert and fellow comedian Nick Kroll (The League) launched a fundraising campaign on Twitter encouraging celebrities to post awkward pictures of themselves as teenagers, with the hashtags #PuberMe and #PuertoRicoRelief. For every embarrassing picture received, the Americone Dream Fund would donate $1,000 to OneAmericaAppeal.org, with all proceeds going to help Puerto Rico.

After sharing last-minute #PuberMe submissions sent in by Seth Rogen, Kristen Bell, Martin Short, Henry Winkler and Jake Tapper, Colbert revealed that they had raised $233K. But wait, there’s more! Additional contributions by Kroll, the cast of Netflix’s Big Mouth, CBS chairman Les Moonves and the Americone Dream Fund brought the grand total to a whopping $999K.

Kroll, who called in from Argentina for the #PuberMe grand finale, acknowledged “it’s a shame we didn’t make it to $1 million.” Colbert agreed, remarking, “If only we had one more awkward celebrity puberty photo, but we don’t.” And that’s when Miranda entered the studio, on hand with perhaps the best #PuberMe submission yet.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Colbert and Miranda announce the final #PuberMe tally, then drop a comment below.